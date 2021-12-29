Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.95. 41,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $409.73 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.