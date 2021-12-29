Platform Technology Partners Has $1.03 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.69. 6,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $246.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.