Platform Technology Partners Has $847,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 352,398 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock remained flat at $$293.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

