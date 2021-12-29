Platform Technology Partners Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.04. 18,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

