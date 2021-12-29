Platform Technology Partners Sells 432 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Twitter were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 99,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,921,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -180.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

