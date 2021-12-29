Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Platinum Group Metals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLG opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.02. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

