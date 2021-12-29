PlotX Reaches One Day Volume of $248,050.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, PlotX has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $248,050.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006995 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.