Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Postal Realty Trust worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a P/E ratio of 173.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 818.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

