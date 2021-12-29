PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 202.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

