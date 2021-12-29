Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.91

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.91 and traded as low as $59.76. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 23,123 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

