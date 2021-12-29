Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.46). 25,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 167,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.50).
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £288.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Premier Miton Group Company Profile (LON:PMI)
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
