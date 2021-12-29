Primecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $198,571.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Primecoin has a market cap of $7.93 million and $198,571.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,007,335 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

