Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.30

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 2187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRCT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

