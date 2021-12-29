Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,976.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $443,132.57 and approximately $95,976.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.05 or 0.07881481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.81 or 0.99512838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051486 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

