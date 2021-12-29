Project TXA 24-Hour Volume Tops $319,626.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00006366 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $319,626.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.17 or 0.07835171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.71 or 0.99836442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051388 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.