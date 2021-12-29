Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

