Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Provident Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

