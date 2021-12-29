PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

