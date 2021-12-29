Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.15. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 11,928 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

