Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a report issued on Tuesday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

APA opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in APA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

