QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

