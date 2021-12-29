Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.22 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $183.64 or 0.00385969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $37.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.51 or 0.01341981 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

