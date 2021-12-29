Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00385735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.67 or 0.01344647 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

