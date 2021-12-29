Quilter Plc Acquires 1,454 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

