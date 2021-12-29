Quilter Plc Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.63. 11,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

