Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

SON stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,839. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

