Quilter Plc Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,121,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

