Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Hits $13.88 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $13.88 million and $2.03 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00357411 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000130 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.