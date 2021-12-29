Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.70. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 243 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
