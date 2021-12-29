Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 96 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.