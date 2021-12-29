Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.19 Million Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.95%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

