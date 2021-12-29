Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $174,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $55.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

