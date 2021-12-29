Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

