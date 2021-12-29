Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 42,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 11.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.