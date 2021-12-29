Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81.

