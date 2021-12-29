Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,574,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,565,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $106.79.

