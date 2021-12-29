Raymond James & Associates Has $26.14 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Centene worth $26,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.