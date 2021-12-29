Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

