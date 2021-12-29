Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,053 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.17% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.