Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,588 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $155.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

