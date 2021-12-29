Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,221 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,033,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80.

