Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 21,364 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

