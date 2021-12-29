Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 543.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

