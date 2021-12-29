Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $260.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

