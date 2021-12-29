Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.71 and a 1-year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

