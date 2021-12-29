Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

