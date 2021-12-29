Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

