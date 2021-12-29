Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

