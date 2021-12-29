Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atmos Energy (ATO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO):

12/27/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/21/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/13/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

