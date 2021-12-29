Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuwellis (NUWE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE):

12/29/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/24/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/21/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/18/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/11/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/10/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/2/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

12/1/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/23/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/20/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/16/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/13/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/10/2021 – Nuwellis had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64. Nuwellis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Get Nuwellis Inc alerts:

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.